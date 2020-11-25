Mor Diego Armando Maradona

Actualizado:
L'exfutbolista argentí Diego Armando Maradona, un dels millors futbolistes de la història, ha mort als 60 anys després de patir una aturada cardiorrespiratoira a casa de la localitat de Tigre, segons avança el diari argentí Clarín. Maradona, guanyador del Mundial de 1986 amb la selecció argentina, va ser ingressat d'urgència fa tres setmanes en una clínica de la ciutat de la Plata, per un problema relacionat amb el bypass gàstric a què es va sotmetre el 2005, i ha mort aquest dimecres.
La seva trajectòria esportiva està marcada pels èxits i els escàndols, sobretot arran de la seva addicció a les drogues, fonamentalment la cocaïna, que va arrencar durant la seva etapa com a jugador del Barça, on va estar-se dues temporades (1982-1984). Traspassat al Nàpols italià, allà es va consagrar com un dels grans mites de la història del futbol i en aquella etapa va liderar la selecció argentina al triomf del Mundial de Mèxic 1986. En la cita, precisament, va deixar per a l'hemeroteca un dels millors gols de la història, marcat a Anglaterra.
