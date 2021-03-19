Mor Jordi Cornet, exsecretari general del PP català i exdelegat de la Zona Franca de Barcelona

L'exsecretari general del PP de Catalunya Jordi Cornet ha mort aquest divendres als 56 anys després d'una llarga malaltia, segons han confirmat a l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN) fonts del Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona (CZFB), organisme del qual en va ser delegat. Cornet havia sigut regidor a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona -entre 1995 i 2010- i diputat tant a la Diputació de Barcelona com al Parlament de Catalunya, on també va arribar a ocupar la secretaria primera de la Mesa.



Va accedir a la cambra catalana el 2010, com a número dos de l'aleshores líder del PP Alícia Sánchez-Camacho. Dos anys abans s'havia convertit en el secretari general del partit conservador a Catalunya. Diplomat en ciències empresarials per la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) i amb màsters en Informàtica i en Direcció d'Empreses, va ser nomenat el 2012 delegat del CZFB pel govern espanyol que presidia Mariano Rajoy. Va ocupar el càrrec fins el 2018, quan el va rellevar el socialista Pere Navarro.

