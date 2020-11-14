Dol a l'esport català per la mort de Josep Lluís Vilaseca

barcelonaActualizado:
Mor als 90 anys Josep Lluís Vilaseca, figura clau en l'esport català. Vilaseca va ser el vicepresident del Comitè Organitzador de Barcelona'92 i secretari d'esports, el primer a ocupar aquest càrrec, del 1988 al 1995, des d'on va ser l'arquitecte de les polítiques esportives de la Generalitat com a primer Secretari General de l'Esport. També va formar part de la direcció del FC Barcelona durant la presidència d'Agustí Montal (1969.1977) i va ser membre del COE i de la UEFA.
El Secretari General de l'Esport i de l'Activitat Física, Gerard Figueras, ha expressat el seu condol per les xarxes socials: "Trist per la mort del Sr. Josep Lluís Vilaseca. Ell fou el pare del sistema esportiu català".
Diputat de CiU al Parlament i Creu de Sant Jordi el 2002
Nascut a Barcelona el 8 de març de 1930, Josep Lluís Vilaseca es va llicenciar en Dret per a la Universitat de Barcelona i va ser diputat al Parlament de Catalunya per CiU a les eleccions autonòmiques de 1995. De fet, el 17 de novembre de 1974 va participar en la fundació de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya al monestir de Montserrat. El 2002 va rebre la Creu de Sant Jordi i el 2007 va rebre l'Orde del Mèrit de la UEFA, ja que també va formar part de la Comissió Jurídica i de Disciplina del màxim òrgan europeu del futbol (del 1997 al 2006). Al COE va presidir el Tribunal Espanyol d'Arbitratge Esportiu.
Igualment va ser un dels responsables de la creació del Centre d'Alt Rendiment de Sant Cugat i de la modernització de l'INEFC. A finals del 2014, Vilaseca va publicar el seu llibre de memòries 'Que consti en acta', a l'editorial Edicions Proa i amb pròleg de Pep Guardiola.
