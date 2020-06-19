Estàs llegint: Mor l'escriptor Carlos Ruiz Zafón als 55 anys

Mor l'escriptor Carlos Ruiz Zafón als 55 anys

L'autor de l'"Ombra del Vent", que residia a Los Angeles (Estats Units) patia un càncer des de feia dos anys.

L'escriptor Carlos Ruiz Zafón. / EFE

barcelona

Públic / agències

L'escriptor Carlos Ruiz Zafón (Barcelona, 1964) ha mort a la seva residència a Los Angeles, als Estats Units, als 55 anys degut a un càncer, ha informat l'editorial Planeta en un comunicat. "Avui és un dia molt trist per a tot l'equip de Planeta que el va conèixer i va treballar amb ell durant vint anys, en els quals s'ha forjat una amistat que transcendeix allò professional", ha expressat l'editorial. Planeta ha enaltit que Zafón és un dels millors novel·listes contemporanis: "Però seguirà molt viu entre tots nosaltres a través dels seus llibres".

L'escriptor és l'autor de "L'ombra del vent" (2001), una obra coneguda internacionalment de la qual se n'han venut més de 15 milions d'exemplars. Zafón és un dels autors més reconeguts de la literatura actual i les seves novel·les han estat traduïdes a més de cinquanta idiomes. Es va donar a conèixer el 1993 amb "El Príncep de la boira" que, juntament amb "El Palau de la mitjanit" i "Les llums de setembre" forma la trilogia de la Boira. Cinc anys més tard publicava "Marina". 

