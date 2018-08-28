Público
Mor l'historiador Josep Fontana

L'emblemàtic historiador marxista ha mort als 86 anys a causa d'una llarga malaltia.

L'historiador Josep Fontana. JORGE SÁNCHEZ

Aquest dimarts ha mort l'historiador marxista Josep Fontana als 86 anys. Nascut el novembre de 1931, va estudiar filosofia i lletres amb especialització en història a la Universitat de Barcelona (UB), on va acabar els seus estudis l'any 1956. Anys més tard, el 1970, es va doctorar en història, també a la UB. Va ser alumne de Jaume Vicens Vives i ed Ferran Soldevilla i està considerat un dels historiadors més prestigiosos de l'Estat espanyol.

Fontana va centrar gran part de la seva obra en l'estudi de l'època franquista a Espanya i l'etapa de la transició, amb la qual es va mostrar molt crític. La seva militància política també el va marcar com a destacat pensador, formant part del PSUC des del 1957 fins a principis dels anys 80. Sempre es va mostrar vinculat a la tradició comunista i catalanista del país.

Entre la seva obra, destaca "El siglo de la revolución" (2017), "Por el bien del imperio. Una historia del mundo desde 1945" (2011) o "La història després del fi de la història" (1992), entre d'altres. També es va dedicar a la docència amb la matèria d'Història Econòmica a les universitats de Barcelona, València, la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona i la Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF). També va ser fundador i director durant deu anys de l'Institut Història Jaume Vicens Vives de la UPF. Va ser distingit amb la Creu de Sant Jordi, el 2006, i amb el Premi Nacional a la Trajectòria Professional i Artística el 2007.

Josep Fontana ha participat dels debats oberts de Público a Espacio Público. L'últim, durant la commemoració del centenari de la revolució de 1917 del passat octubre, on l'historiador analitza els errors i encerts del procés revolucionari a la Unió Soviètica.

