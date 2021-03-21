Mor l'oncòleg Josep Balsega als 61 anys

Ha mort l'oncòleg Josep Balsega als 61 anys. Balsega va destacar en el seu àmbit per desenvolupar tractaments punters per al càncer. Era responsable d'investigació i recerca del departament d'oncologia d'AstraZeneca, que el va fitxar el gener de l'any passat. També havia dirigit un dels centres més importants del món en la investigació relacionada amb el càncer, l'Institut Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer de Nova York, des del 2012 fins al setembre de 2018.



Balsega va dimitir després que el diari The New York Times publiqués que havia rebut ajudes milionàries de farmacèutiques sense dir-ho a les investigacions. El doctor es va justificar atribuint-ho a un "lapsus de divulgació" no intencionat.



També havia passat per l'Hospital de la Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona com a cap d'oncologia mèdica. Més tard, el 2010, va ser proposat per la Universitat Harvard per dirigir la divisió d'oncologia de l'Hospital General de Massachusetts, a Boston, el punt d'inici d'una prolífica carrera als Estats Units.

