Mor Miquel Valls, empresari i expresident de la Cambra de Barcelona

L'economista i empresari Miquel Valls ha mort aquest diumenge al matí a Barcelona als 76 anys després d'una malaltia, segons ha informat a Europa Press la Cambra de Comerç de Barcelona, que va presidir fins a mitjans de juny, quan el va substituir Joan Canadell amb la candidatura impulsada per l'ANC:
També va ser el màxim representant de les cambres de comerç catalanes durant anys, ja que va presidir la Cambra de Barcelona i el Consell de Cambres de Catalunya, des d'on va impulsar la competitivitat empresarial.
Valls (Barcelona, 28 de setembre de 1943) va rebre el 2017 la creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat, i entre 1970 i 1984 va ser directiu del grup empresarial familiar Valls, a més de president del Grupo Fichet, entre altres responsabilitats empresarials.
