Mor el periodista Carlos Pérez de Rozas

L'expert en disseny de mitjans va treballar al 'Diari de Barcelona', 'El Periódico', 'El País', 'La Vanguardia' i va ser professor a diverses universitats.

El periodista Carlos Pérez de Rozas, membre de la històrica saga de professonals de la informació Pérez de Rozas, ha mort aquesta matinada d'un infart a l'edat de 71 anys, segons que han informat La Vanguardia i El Periódico, diaris en els quals va treballar durant anys.

Carlos Pérez de Rozas va iniciar la seva carrera en 1970 a la revista Destino, posteriorment va treballar al Diari de Barcelona, va formar part de l'equip fundador d'El Periódico i va participar en el naixement de l'edició catalana d'El País, abans d'ingressar a La Vanguardia.

En aquest diari va treballar durant més de vint anys, entre el 1986 i el 2008, i va ser també professor de periodisme a diverses universitats catalanes, com l'Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), la Ramon Llull (URL) o la Pompeu Fabra (UPF), i col·laborador a diversos mitjans de comunicació.

Germà del també periodista Emilio Pérez de Rozas, Carlos, expert en el disseny de mitjans, formava part de la tercera generació d'aquesta llegendària família de periodistes, fotògrafs de la Barcelona del segle XX.

En el 2015, l'Arxiu Fotogràfic de Barcelona va homenatjar la família Pérez de Rozas a través de l'exposició "Pérez de Rozas. Crònica de Barcelona, 1931-1954", que comptava amb 123 imatges, entre originals i reproduccions digitals, i que mostrava la Barcelona de la República, la Guerra Civil i la Postguerra.

El patriarca de la família, Carlos Pérez de Rozas Masdeu, va morir el 1954 d'un infart amb la càmera plena de fotos de l'arribada del vaixell "Semiranis", que portava repatriats de la Unió Soviètica.

