Moren tres excursionistes catalans en una expedició al Caucas

Les víctimes, dos d'elles bombers, formaven part d'un grup de set persones del Pallars que estaven de vacances a Geòrgia

Imatge d'una de les muntanyes del Caucas en territori de Georgia.

Tres catalans han mort en un accident de muntanya al Caucas, en territori de Geòrgia, mentre feien un viatge d'oci. Tots tres formaven part d'un grup de set persones del Pallars que estaven de vacances a la zona. A més, un quart membre del grup està ferit, tot i que de moment es desconeix el seu estat.

Entre les víctimes mortals hi ha dos membres dels Bombers de la Generalitat. Un d'ells estava destinat al parc de Sort i l'altre al parc del Pont de Suert. L'alcalde de Sort, Raimon Monterde, ha explicat que les víctimes eren veïnes de la capital del Pallars Sobirà i de Soriguera, i ha avançat que convocarà un ple per decretar dies de dol oficial.

Segons apunten les primeres informacions, el grup estava fent una travessa quan han tingut l'accident. En un missatge al compte de Twitter, els Bombers han mostrat el condol a les famílies, amics i companys dels morts en l'accident. El cos ha activat el servei d'assistència psicològica per als companys de les víctimes dels dos parcs.

