Un mort, un desaparegut i vuit ferits a causa d'una forta explosió a la petroquímica de Tarragona

Una explosió al complex petroquímic de Tarragona ha causat un espectacular incendi aquest dimarts a la tarda al municipi de La Canonja. L’explosió s’ha produït a la zona del polígon sud de la petroquímica i ara mateix es desconeixen l’abast dels danys que ha provocat. Hi ha vuit persones ferides a causa de l'explosió, a més d'un desaparegut i també ha mort una persona per l'esfondrament d'un immoble pròxim al lloc on s'ha produït l'explosió. Entre els ferits, n'hi ha un de crític i un altre de molt greu, que han estat traslladats a la l'Hospital de la Vall d'Hebron. Pel que fa fa al mort, hauria cedit el fals sostre d'un immoble del barri tarragoní de Torreforta, situat prop del polígon petroquímic. S'investiga si l'esfondrament del sostre d'aquest edifici hauria estat motivat per l'ona expansiva de l'explosió.



La deflagració s'hauria produït a les 18:41h a les instal·lacions de l'empresa IQOXE, una empresa que treballa amb òxid d'etilè i que és hereva de l'antiga IQA (Indústrias Químicas Asociadas). La detonació s'ha escoltat en una àrea d'uns 40 quilòmetres i alguns veïns de l'Hospitalet de l'Infant asseguren haver sentit la deflagració. Els ferits són treballadors d'IQOXE.

Moment de la forta explosió al polígon petroquímic de Tarragona. Un territori que suporta la pressió de bona part de les indústries perilloses del principat. pic.twitter.com/jr2O3pUoI5 — Jordi Magrinyà (@MagrinyaJordi) January 14, 2020

La Generalitat ha activat el PLASEQCAT, el pla d'alerta química, minuts després de l'incident. En paral·lel, Protecció Civil ha demanat el confinament dels habitants de La Canonja i Vila-seca. En un primer moment, però, també l'havia demanat pels residents a Tarragona, Salou, Reus, Constantí i El Morell, si bé després n'ha reduït l'abast. En qualsevol cas, l'organisme d'emergències apunta que el confinament és preventiu, perquè no existiria núvol tòxic. També hi ha hagut una intensa activitat dels Bombers per aturar l'incendi, amb la participació de 29 dotacions.

29 dotacions #bomberscat ara mateix en l'incendi d'indústria de la Canonja. Continuem treballant en l'extinció del tanc afectat i protegint els veïns. Continuem revisant el recinte per si hi haguessin quedat persones atrapades #PLASEQCAT @emergenciescat pic.twitter.com/InI8oTb9Q6 — Bombers (@bomberscat) January 14, 2020

En paral·lel, l'explosió ha tingut afectacions en la mobilitat, ja que s'ha tallat la circulació de les línies ferroviàries R13, R14, R15 i R16 i, a més a més, el Servei Català de Trànsit recomana evitar la circulació per la xarxa viària de la zona, en especial per la N-340 i la C-31b. Posteriorment ha estat restablerta la circulació tant per carretera com ferroviària pels volts de dos quarts de nou del vespre.



A la zona afectada s'hi han desplaçat el vicepresident i el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès i Quim Torra, respectivament. Torra ha rebut una trucada del president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, per interessar-se per la situació d'emergència viscuda al polígon químic tarragoní. El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, també s'ha traslladat al lloc del greu incident.

