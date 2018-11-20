Un mort i diversos ferits en descarrilar un tren de rodalies a Vacarisses

Una persona ha mort i almenys tres han resultat ferides de certa gravetat a causa del descarrilament d'un tren de rodalies a les 06.15 hores d'aquest matí a la localitat Vacarisses (Vallès Occidental), a la línia R4 que cobria el trajecte entre Manresa i Sant Vicenç de Calders. Hi ha a més, altres 41 ferits lleus i 86 persones que han resultat il·leses.



L'accident s'ha produït a la línia R4 a la localitat de Vacarisses, a l'altura de la C-58, al quilòmetre 32, entre Can Serra i el Polígon Can Torrella, molt a prop de Terrassa, quan els quatre últims vagons dels sis que formaven el tren han descarrilat per un despreniment de terres d'un talús per les recents pluges al pas del comboi.

🔴 Primeres imatges del descarrilament d'un tren de Rodalies a Vacarisses que ha provocat un mort i cinc ferits https://t.co/AaQ0p2IN6A pic.twitter.com/bHKmoj9Hm9 — 324.cat (@324cat) 20 de noviembre de 2018

Al tren viatjaven 131 persones al moment de l'accident. Els bombers de la Generalitat han confirmat que a les 08.10 hores ja no quedava cap ferit atrapat a l'interior del tren. Els ferits han estat traslladats a hospitals propers. També s'ha habilitat el poliesportiu de Vacarisses per atendre als afectats.



El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, han acudit al lloc de l'accident. També s'hi han desplaçat un total de 14 dotacions dels Bombers de la Generalitat, vuit ambulàncies del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (Sem) i set dotacions dels Mossos d'Esquadra per rescatar als ferits i l'evacuació dels passatgers a hospitals propers.

⚠️⚠️ Actualització #Vacarisses

De moment 11 trasllats del @semgencat:

2 lleus a Tauli

3 lleus i 1 menys greu a Mútua Terrrasss

1 menys greu Althaia

1 lleu a CUAP Manresa

3 lleus CUAP Sant Félix#ProteccioCivil — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) 20 de noviembre de 2018

Protecció Civil i Renfe han posat dos telèfons d'informació a la disposició dels familiars dels passatgers: el de