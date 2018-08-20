Mossos d'Esquadra creuen que l'atac a la comissaria de Cornella és un "fet aïllat" 

Els Mossos d'Esquadra creuen que el presumpte atac terrorista d'aquest matí en la comissaria de Cornellà de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) respon a un "fet aïllat" que tenia com a "objectiu" la policia catalana.



El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha apuntat a aquesta hipòtesi després de la reunió del Gabinet de Coordinació Antiterrorista, que s'ha celebrat aquesta tarda a la seu de la consellería i ha presidit el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.



Buch ha felicitat a la policia catalana per la seva "ràpida intervenció" per "neutralitzar" al supòsit terrorista, que ha mort pels trets d'una mossa d'esquadra a la qual aquest matí ha intentat atacar en la comissaria de Cornellà, on ha irromput amb un ganivet i invocant a Al·là.