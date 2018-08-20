Público
Mossos d'Esquadra creuen que l'atac a la comissaria de Cornella és un "fet aïllat" 

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha fet una compareixença després de la reunió del Gabinet de Coordinació Antiterrorista que ha presidit el president del govern català, Quim Torra. 

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, durant la compareixença amb el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Els Mossos d'Esquadra creuen que el presumpte atac terrorista d'aquest matí en la comissaria de Cornellà de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat) respon a un "fet aïllat" que tenia com a "objectiu" la policia catalana.

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha apuntat a aquesta hipòtesi després de la reunió del Gabinet de Coordinació Antiterrorista, que s'ha celebrat aquesta tarda a la seu de la consellería i ha presidit el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Buch ha felicitat a la policia catalana per la seva "ràpida intervenció" per "neutralitzar" al supòsit terrorista, que ha mort pels trets d'una mossa d'esquadra a la qual aquest matí ha intentat atacar en la comissaria de Cornellà, on ha irromput amb un ganivet i invocant a Al·là.

