Els Mossos investiguen la gestió de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes sota el mandat de la consellera Laura Borràs 

Un jutjat e Barcelona investiga contractes públics a la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) quan l'organisme estava dirigit per la consellera de Cultura, Laura Borràs. Els Mossos d’Esquadra han registrat aquest dilluns el Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació (CTTI) i la ILC per accedir als arxius de la Generalitat.



El cos de policia investiga presumptes contractacions irregulars per elaborar pàgines web i serveis informàtics que es podrien haver produït durant el mandat de Borràs.



Mossos sospiten que els responsables de la trama dividien contractacions més grans per fer-les passar per contractes més petits i evitar així sotmetre’ls a concurs públic. El cas està sota secret de sumari i ha estat assumit pel jutjat d’instrucció número 9 de Barcelona.

Borràs defensa la gestió d'una ILC que ha patit una "sangria econòmica"

En declaracions per Els Matins de Catalunya Ràdio, Borràs ha lamentat que s'assenyali la gestió econòmica de la ILC durant uns anys on la institució ha comptat amb un pressupost molt ajustat: "Justament per aquesta escrupolositat en aquestes matèries i tenint en compte que hem patit un procés de sangria econòmica, que ara surtin qüestions econòmiques em sembla fins i tot pornogràfic". Borràs ha insistit en el seu compromís amb la rendició de comptes i ha defensat la seva innocència: "Això ja se sap que quan arribes a la política passen aquestes coses".



A més, Laura Borràs ha emès un comunicat des del Departament de Cultura al·legat que "no té res a amagar" i que està "orgullosa" de la seva gestió de la institució cultural: “Estic orgullosa de la feina feta al capdavant de la ILC durant cinc anys. Un orgull que no és personal sinó col·lectiu. Una feina determinada, honesta i transparent”, diu.



A més, la consellera diu que mantindrà la "màxima col·laboració" amb els cossos policials i la justícia i que se sent "trista" perquè es difongui aquesta "sospita" contra ella.



