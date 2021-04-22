El moviment estudiantil desconvoca l'ocupació de la UB i crida a la vaga a universitats i secundària el 13 de maig

El moviment estudiantil dona per finalitzada l'ocupació del rectorat de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) i convoca una vaga el pròxim 13 de maig a universitats i secundària. Dos dies després que un grup d'estudiants entrés a l'edifici històric de la plaça Universitat i bloquegés els accessos, el Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) ha anunciat que es troben en "un punt d'inflexió de les negociacions" amb els rectors de les universitats i exigeixen "voluntat real".

En una lectura de manifest a les portes de la UB, els estudiants han demanat "garanties" tant als governs universitaris com a l'Executiu per "revertir la situació d'emergència" en la qual consideren que es troba la universitat pública. Demanen l'equiparació dels preus de màster amb els de grau, la remuneració de les pràctiques, un pla de xoc contra "l'emergència lingüística" del català a les aules, l'establiment de protocols contra la violència masclista i una revisió dels plans docents amb perspectiva de gènere. També reclamen la fi de la persecució de "les encausades per lluitar per la pública". Per aquests motius, el moviment ha decidit convocar els estudiants en una vaga el pròxim 13 de maig.

Els estudiants s'han reunit aquest matí amb representants dels rectors per tal de negociar aquests cinc punts, emmarcats en el que anomenen Compromís contra la crisi educativa. Els rectors han acceptat les demandes i han anunciat que faran una compareixença pública anunciant-ho. La següent reunió se celebrarà d'aquí a 15 dies.