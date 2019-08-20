El moviment veïnal del barri de Gràcia denuncia dues violacions durant les festes

El moviment veïnal del barri de Gràcia, a Barcelona, denuncia dues violacions durant les Festes Majors, una al barri d'Horta i l'altra a Vallcarca, quan ambdues agredides tornaven a casa. Aquest dimarts a la tarda l'assemblea Feministes de la Vila de Gràcia ha convocat una manifestació amb inici a la plaça de la Vila que recorrerà els carrers, encara guarnits per les celebracions.
En un comunicat que han llegit a l'inici de la concentració, Feministes de la Vila de Gràcia denuncien que l'agredida al barri de Vallcarca va haver de passar per diversos hospitals i insistir a la Comissaria dels Mossos d'Esquadra per poder interposar una denúncia per violació. Asseguren que va viure un procés ple de "qüestionaments, culpabilització i banalització" a causa d'un "protocol estèril que ignora la situació emocional que la persona està vivint".
No estàs sola, avui som totes ✊🏽💜— Feministes VdG (@feministes_vdg) August 20, 2019
Cap violació sense resposta, tornem a casa sense por ✊🏽✊🏽
Contra les violències masclistes, autodefensa feminista ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7S2G088D8S
Tot i el comunicat de les feministes, el Districte de Gràcia, de moment, només ha confirmat una de les agressions denunciades, al barri d'Horta la nit de dissabte.
