Els treballadors de Nissan han tornat als carrers per protestar contra la manca d'avenços per trobar un substitut a l'alçada de la multinacional, que tancarà les plantes de la Zona Franca, Montcada i Reixac i Sant Andreu de la Barca a finals d'any. Uns 700 empleats, segons la Guàrdia Urbana, han iniciat una marxa davant la seu de la conselleria d'Empresa i Coneixement i es dirigeixen a la delegació del govern espanyol a Catalunya, tallant el Passeig de Gràcia al seu pas. Els empleats, convocats per UGT, CCOO, CGT i Usoc, han recordat que perillen 3.000 llocs de treball directes i 20.000 d'indirectes. Aquesta és la primera manifestació de la plantilla des de l'inici del procés de reindustrialització, el passat mes de setembre.

"Volem un futur", "Si això no s'arregla, guerra" o "Barcelona, escolta la Nissan està en lluita", han sigut alguns dels clams dels treballadors. La plantilla ha lamentat els "enganys" de les administracions que "haurien pogut haver evitat el tancament" derogant la reforma laboral i han demanat que es garanteixi el futur de la indústria de l'automoció, ha assegurat el representant de Sigen-Usoc, Miguel Ruiz.

