Nokia segueix el camí d'Ericsson i no assistirà al MWC

L'endemà que la sueca Ericsson es convertís en la primera companyia en anunciar que no assistirà a l'edició d'enguany del Mobile World Congress (MWC), la finlandesa Nokia li ha seguit els passos. En un comunicat, la companyia escandinava ha detallat que la salut dels seus empleats, clients i socis és de "màxima importància" i, per tant, atès que la vacunació de la Covid-19 encara es troba a les primeres fases només participarà al certamen de manera virtual. El MWC d'enguany s'ha de celebrar entre el 28 de juny i l'1 de juliol. En el seu missatge, Nokia afegeix que "entenem que GSMA [l'entitat organitzadora de la fira] està planejant una sèrie d'activitats virtuals i treballarem amb ells per entendre com hi podem participar".



Ericsson va argumentar també la salut com a raó per no assistir al Mobile. Ericsson ja va ser una de les primeres grans empreses internacionals que va anunciar l'any passat la seva decisió de no participar al MWC, que va acabar sent cancel·lat a causa de l'expansió de la pandèmia de Covid-19. Enguany, els organitzadors del MWC esperen reunir entre 45.000 i 50.000 persones de manera presencial, tot i que fixaran l'obligatorietat als assistents de disposar d'un test ràpid negatiu per accedir al recinte i l'hauran de repetir cada 72 hores.

