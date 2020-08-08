El nombre de contagis nous torna a superar el miler però baixa el risc de rebrot 

Catalunya registra 1.143 nous casos de covid-19 confirmats per PCR i el total s'eleva a 85.177, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. La xifra total és de 105.566 casos (1.275 més) amb totes les proves.



En total el nombre de persones mortes des de l'inici de la pandèmia és de 12.815 persones han mort des de l'inici de la pandèmia, després que les funeràries hagin reportat 3 defuncions en les darreres hores, informa l'Agència Catalana de Notícies.

El risc de rebrot torna a reduir-se uns 1,5 punts respecte a l'anterior balanç i se situa en 160,34, encara molt per sobre del llindar de risc alt (100), si bé ha baixat respecte a la setmana passada (177,19). La velocitat de propagació del virus no varia per segon dia consecutiu i és d'1,03. El número de pacients ingressats baixa clarament i són 544 (32 menys) i 108 malalts estan a l'UCI (+2).

Més cribatges massius

D'acord amb el que havia anunciat el Departament de Salut, els cribatges massius iniciats a El Vallès Occidental per detectar contagis es realitzaran a altres poblacions com Vilafranca del Penedès i Santa Coloma de Gramenet.



La pròpia alcaldessa de Santa Coloma, Núria Parlon, ha donat detalls a través de xarxes socials sobre els districtes on es realitzaran les proves.

A ambdues poblacions també s'instal·laran carpes on els veïns podran anar a fer-se una prova PCR de detecció de la Covid-19.



A Vilafranca del Penedès, les proves es faran l'Escorxador de dilluns a dimecres, en horari de 9 a 13 i de 16 a 20. Van dirigides a la franja d'edat que va entre els 19 i els 39 anys. Des de l'Ajuntament s'informa que, de totes maneres, es farà el test a tothom que ho vulgui sempre que sigui major d'edat.

