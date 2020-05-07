El nombre de víctimes mortals per Covid-19 es triplica en un dia i les defuncions voregen les 11.000

Les víctimes mortals a conseqüència del coronavirus a Catalunya sumen ja un total de 10.965 després que en les últimes 24 hores hagin mort 134 persones, tres vegades més que ahir, quan se'n van compatibilitzar 46.



Els contagis han disminuït, amb 386 de nous, sumant un total de 60.007 positius registrats des de l'inici de l'epidèmia. Aquesta dada és tres vegades inferior a la de dimecres, quan es van sumar 1.062 casos nous. A més, hi ha uns 164.117 casos possibles d'infecció de coronavirus. Són pacients que presenten símptomes i que un professional facultatiu classifica com a possible cas.



Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort a un centre hospitalari, positiu de la Covid-19 o bé com a sospitós, un total de 6.344 persones. 3.926 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat des de l'arribada a Catalunya de la Covid-19; i en l'actualitat en són 437, 46 menys que aquest dimecres. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 9.160 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 4.514 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació.



S'han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 33.679 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. I pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.329 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 33.570 són casos sospitosos.



De les 10.965 víctimes mortals declarades per les funeràries afectades per la Covid-19 o sospitosos de ser-ho, 3.228 han mort a una residència, 142 a un centre sociosanitari i 599 al domicili.



Lleuger descens en les morts a l'Estat

L'Estat espanyol ha sumat 213 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat. La xifra suposa un petit descens respecte aquest dimecres, quan van ser 244, però es manté per sobre dels 200 morts diaris. La xifra total de morts des de l'inici de la crisi ha superat els 26.000, amb un total de 26.070. D'altra banda, s'han comptabilitzat 754 nous positius -266 a Catalunya-, per sobre dels 685 d'aquest dimecres. En total hi ha 221.447 positius per coronavirus confirmats amb PCR des de l'inici de la crisi sanitària.