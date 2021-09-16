barcelonaActualizado:
Només el 14% dels alumnes de secundària i el 35% dels de primària de les zones urbanes del Principat parlen català al pati, segons dades de la Plataforma per la Llengua. L'entitat subratlla també que als patis dels instituts públics de Valls "només el 40% de les converses són en català" o que els alumnes de quart d'ESO "tenen més coneixements de castellà que de català a totes les regions educatives". Finalment afirma que "tan sols el 53% dels joves de Barcelona domina el català". Davant d'aquest escenari l'entitat alerta de "l'emergència lingüística" derivada de la "caiguda de l'ús social" del català, i anuncia una campanya a partir de la setmana que ve per intentar revertir la situació. La campanya la fa conjuntament amb els sindicats SEPC, Intersindical-CSC i USTEC-STEs.
La iniciativa vol promoure la implicació d'educadors, famílies i de diferents agents socials. Es tracta d'una campanya de gran abast que pivota sobre el sistema educatiu, que l'entitat entén com a punt de partida de l'expansió social de la llengua. De moment, des d'aquest dilluns han aparegut un seguit de cartells i pancartes en diferents centres educatius de Barcelona i Catalunya en què s'ofereixen dades com les exposades més amunt i es pregunta: "Segur que tenim una escola en català?".
