Nou atac a la seu d'Òmnium Cultural

barcelona
La seu d'Òmnium Cultural a Barcelona ha aparegut novament atacada. L'entitat ha denunciat aquest divendres al matí que s'han trobat restes carbonitzades a la porta de la seu, uns fets que ja han denunciat als Mossos d'Esquadra: "És la segona vegada en menys de 15 dies que la seu nacional de l'entitat pateix un atac amb diverses destrosses", ha denunciat a través les xarxes socials.
L'entitat afirma que "treballaran incansablement" perquè els atacs "no quedin impunes": "Deixar molt clar que cap agressió farà renunciar l'entitat al dret a l'autodeterminació, a seguir denunciant la repressió i la vulneració de drets i llibertats fonamentals i a la petició d'una amnistia per als gairebé 3.000 represaliats per l'1-O".
El portaveu d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, també ha denunciat els fets al seu compte de Twitter: "Ens deien ahir els pares d'en Guillem Agulló que la lluita per en Guillem és la lluita contra el feixisme i per la llibertat del país. Davant els intolerants, els feixistes, l'espanyolisme violent, la lluita continua".
