El 83% dels afiliats de JxCat ha avalat l'acord amb ERC per formar un govern de coalició en la consulta interna que va començar dimarts i ha acabat aquest dimecres. Segons un comunicat de la formació política, hi ha participat un 62,18% del cens, és a dir 4.053 persones dels 6.528 afiliats que hi ha en total. Un 17% dels participants de la consulta han votat en contra de l'acord, 689 persones.



La pregunta que s'ha formulat a les bases és: "Dones suport a l'acord amb ERC per posar en valor el 52% del vot independentista?". Així doncs, els afiliats s'han pronunciat sobre si Junts ha d'entrar al govern amb ERC però no s'ha preguntat sobre el sentit del vot a la investidura de Pere Aragonès. Dimarts, el Consell Nacional d'Esquerra ja havia validat l'acord, de manera que ara només falta saber quan se celebrarà el ple d'investidura que convertirà Pere Aragonès en president de la Generalitat.

