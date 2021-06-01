La periodista i fins ara cap de premsa dels Mossos, Patrícia Plaja, serà la nova portaveu del Govern, segons ha avançat Rac 1. Plaja ocupava el càrrec com a màxima responsable de la comunicació de la policia catalana des de fa 13 anys, i va ser la responsable de la comunicació durant la crisi pels atemptats del 17 d'agost. Per aquest motiu va rebre juntament amb el cap de Comunicació de la Direcció General de Protecció Civil de la Generalitat, Marc Homedes, el premi Blanquerna al Millor Comunicador del 2017. Anteriorment, entre el 2004 i el 2006 va treballar com a periodista a Ràdio Barcelona-Cadena Ser.

D'aquesta manera, l'últim càrrec del Govern que quedava per cobrir recau en un perfil tècnic i no polític. La periodista ha combinat fins ara la seva feina amb ser professora associada a Blanquerna-Universitat Ramon Llull i és col·laboradora com a professora docent a la Universitat Pompeu Fabra i la Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya.