Nous moviments per evitar la repetició electoral a Catalunya. L'endemà que la darrera reunió entre representants d'ERC i Junts per Catalunya confirmés l'allunyament absolut entre les dues formacions -els republicans ja només aposten per un govern en solitari, mentre que JxCat no contempla investir Pere Aragonès si no és per governar conjuntament-, la CUP ha convocat una cimera aquest migdia entre les tres formacions per "desbloquejar" la situació. ERC ja ha confirmat que hi assistirà i s'està a l'espera que Junts es pronunciï.



En concret, segons ha avançat en una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio el diputat Carles Riera, la proposta que traslladarà la CUP -que es pot dir que actuarà com a mediadora- es basarà en quatre punts: "donar una resposta a la crisi social i econòmica que viu el país; construir un mur de defensa dels drets fonamentals i bàsics que tenen un ampli suport per part de la societat catalana i que no hi caben en el marc de l’Estat; prendre la iniciativa i convocar una primera reunió de treball per construir un gran Acord Nacional per l’Autodeterminació que vagi més enllà de partits polítics; i situar el debat de l’estratègia independentista fora del marc del pacte de govern". Precisament aquest darrer punt és un dels grans esculls, ja que JxCat prioritza que l'assumeixi el Consell per la República, un fet que no veu amb bons ulls ERC, que no vol tuteles al govern.

D'altra banda, En Comú Podem també aposta per evitar la reedició electoral. La seva líder, Jéssica Albiach, s'ha dirigit a PSC i ERC per demanar-los que es moguin per evitar la repetició d'unes eleccions que suposarien "una falta de respecte i un insult a la ciutadania". En una entrevista a TV3, ha posat en valor que ara hi ha el Parlament "més progressista de la història" i ha fet una crida a no "malbaratar-ho". D'altra banda, Albiach prioritza que hi hagi Govern a Catalunya i, tot i que prefereix entrar al govern d'ERC, no ho posa com una condició. "Per nosaltres no quedarà. Si és per nosaltres, no anirem a eleccions", ha remarcat. I ha demanat a ERC un compromís d'activar la taula de diàleg en el primer mes del Govern.

