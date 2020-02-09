Nova agressió homòfoba a Barcelona

barcelona
Nova agressió homòfoba, en aquest cas a una parella de nois residents al barri de Gràcia que han estat insultats i agredits per un grup de cinc individus. Segons han denunciat les víctimes, i ha recollit l’Observatori Contra l’Homofòbia (OCH), els fets van passar al voltant de les 6:00h de dissabte al carrer de Bonavista, a tocar dels Jardinets de Gràcia.
Els dos nois anaven a agafar un taxi per desplaçar-se a l’aeroport i cinc persones van començar-los a insultar al crit de "maricons" i van donar un cop de puny a un d’ells al llavi, provocant-li una ferida. A l’altre li van llançar les ulleres a terra i li van colpejar al cap, segons ha detallat un dels joves a Betevé. En un moment donat, un dels agressors va agafar una llamborda del terra per llançar-los-la, però aleshores la parella va escapar corrent i va pujar a un taxi.
"Es torna a repetir el patró i es torna a repetir la impunitat", ha criticat l’OCH en un tuit en què ha afegit que està treballant per atendre les víctimes i comunicar els fets a l’Ajuntament de Barcelona. L’Observatori ha lamentat que a Catalunya ja van 23 incidències d’aquest tipus a Catalunya.
