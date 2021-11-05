Una nova constructora públicoprivada aixecarà 4.500 pisos de lloguer assequible a Barcelona en 8 anys

L'operador publicoprivat metropolità d'habitatge preveu aixecar 4.500 pisos de lloguer assequible en 8 anys. Així ho estima l'operador, batejat com Habitatge Metròpolis Barcelona (HMB). La societat, la primera mixta d'habitatge de lloguer assequible de l'Estat, està participada per l'AMB (25%), l'Ajuntament de Barcelona (25%) i la unió de les empreses Cevasa-Neinor (50%) i tot i que es va idear fa anys no s'ha formalitzat fins aquest divendres. L'alcaldessa Ada Colau ha detallat que la inversió prevista per als 4.500 pisos és de 600 milions d'euros. La meitat dels pisos es construiran a la ciutat de Barcelona i l'altra meitat en municipis de l'àrea metropolitana. El lloguer de cada habitatge oscil·larà entre els 400 i els 750 euros. En una primera fase, d'aquests 4.500 previstos se'n construiran 640 a Barcelona, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Montgat i Sant Adrià de Besòs.