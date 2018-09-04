La nova Fiscalia demana dos anys i mig de presó per a membres del CDR

Els CDRs tornen a ser notícia per la repressió contra els seus activistes. La fiscalia demana dos i anys i mig de presó per a 11 persones els comitès pel delicte de desordres públics i un any més per a altres dos més pels delictes de desobediència i resistència greu. Els fets que s'estan investigant són les protestes del passat 23 de febrer, quan un centenar de persones es van concentrar davant davant les portes del Tribunal Suprem de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) i una desena de persones s'hi van encadenarper exigir la llibertat dels presos catalans.



La concentració va acabar amb el desallotjament per part dels Mossos d'Esquadra davant la resistència passiva dels manifestants, que deixaven el cos immòbil durant l'acció policial. 14 persones van ser detingues i van passar una nit a la comissaria de les Corts, a Barcelona, on també s'hi van concentrar diversos simpatitzants dels comitès.



Un cop finalitzada la fase d'instrucció d'aquests fets, el jutjat d'instrucció número 31 de Barcelona ha decretat l'obertura de la dase d judici oral contra els investigats. L'organització d'advocats Alerta Solidària qualifica la demanda de la Fiscalia de "perversió" i d'"irracionalitat": "Es persegueix fins a l'obsessió la militància independentista i es blinden d'impunitat constants mostres de violència i intimidació espanyolista", diuen en un comunicat. Fonts de l'organització asseguren que estan estudiant com encarar el cas.



Alerta Solidària denuncia que, tot i el canvi de l'executiu que ara està en mans socialistes, la fiscalia segueix perseguint als activistes independentistes per accions de "legítima protesta".









