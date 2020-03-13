Noves cancel·lacions a Catalunya pel coronavirus

Actualizado:
El degoteig de cancel·lacions d'espectacles i el tancament de centres d'entreteniment continua a Catalunya. Dos dels recintes més concorreguts per la canalla, el Zoo i el Parc d'Atraccions Tibidabo, també han estat afectats. Barcelona Serveis Municipals ha anunciat aquest divendres que tancarà l'accés al públic de les dues instal·lacions a partir d'aquest dissabte com a mesura de contenció per dificultar l'expansió del coronavirus. En un comunicat, B:SM anuncia que la suspensió de l'activitat habitual durarà 15 dies i per tant els dos espais tancaran fins el dia 28. Així i tot, els treballadors del Zoo s’han organitzat per assegurar en tot moment l’atenció diària dels animals, segons B:SM.
D'altra banda, l'escena cultural també ha anunciat nous tancaments. El Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), ha decidit clausurar les seves portes des d'aquest divendres i fins al 27 de març en el marc de les mesures que es prenen arreu per minimitzar el risc de contagi de coronavirus. El mateix ha fet la Fundació Mapfre, que ha tancat "temporalment" la sala d'exposicions de Barcelona, com a "mesura de contenció del COVID-19", segons ha informat a través del seu compte de Twitter. El Festival de Cinema de Barcelona-Sant Jordi, el BCN FILM FEST 2020, ha decidit ajornar el certamen "al mes de juny per la situació d'emergència provocada per la crisi del COVID-19 (Coronavirus). L'organització del certamen, que s'havia de celebrar del 17 al 24 d'abril, ha informat a través d'un comunicat que ha decidit posposar la seva celebració "per raons de responsabilitat i seguretat pública".
El món de l'espectactle també ha quedat afectat. El Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona ha decidit ajornar el concert del cantant colombià Maluma previst pel 28 de març pel COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Així ho ha anunciat aquest espai a través de Twitter aquest divendres al matí tot indicant que "pròximament anunciaran la nova data".
