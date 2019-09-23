La decisió de Más Madrid, el partit liderat per Íñigo Errejón, de presentar-se a les eleccions espanyoles del proper 10 de novembre, ha estat criticada pel portaveu d’En Comú Podem al Congrés, Jaume Asens: “tot el que sigui fragmentació i divisió no suma”, ha assegurat. En una roda de premsa celebrada a Barcelona, Asens ha deixat clar que l’aparició estatal del nou partit no variarà la política d’aliances dels comuns, que mantindran l’acord amb Podemos. “Tenim una relació molt estable i consolidada amb Podemos, i no ens plantegem canviar d’aliances”, ha subratllat Asens.
El diputat al Congrés també ha afegit que “suposem que a Catalunya no es presentarà aquesta candidatura” i ha recalcat que Catalunya en Comú ja és un espai de “confluència” de diverses formacions, com Barcelona en Comú, ICV i EUiA. En aquest sentit, Asens s’ha mostrat confiat que “algun dia, més d’hora que tard, aquest esperit de confluència i de suma es pugui reproduir a la resta de l’Estat”, per tal que totes les formacions que es proclamen “del canvi” concorrin conjuntament.
A l’espera que detalli en quines províncies es presentarà, Más Madrid estaria treballant per tancar aliances amb algunes formacions. En aquest sentit, entre els principals candidats a aliar-se amb la formació hi ha Compromís, MÉS -que agrupa l’esquerra sobiranistes de les Illes- o el que resta de les marees gallegues.
