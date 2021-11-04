Ofensiva del Govern per frenar la forta reculada de la immersió lingüística del català a les escoles i els instituts

barcelona
El Govern es proposa reforçar les polítiques de foment del català i començarà amb un pla de promoció i impuls de l'ús de la llengua als centres educatius. Aquest pla serà el primer d'un seguit d'actuacions. Així ho han anunciat la consellera de Cultura, Natàlia Garriga, i el conseller d'Educació, Josep Gonzàlez-Cambray, que ha presentat un pla de promocio de l'ús del català als centres educatius per fer front a la forta reculada del català a les aules amb una forta caiguda de la immersió lingüística en català.
El conseller ha posat exemples de la davallada de l'ús del català a les aules. El 2006 el 56% dels estudiants s'adreçaven sempre o gairebé sempre al professorat en català, mentre que el 2021 només ho feien el 39,4% dels alumnes, segons una enquesta feta a alumnes de 4t d'ESO. L'ús del català també es redueix en les activitats en grup, on el 2006 l'empraven el 65,8% dels alumnes i ara només ho fa un 21,4%. Les dades sobre la baixada dràstica de l'ús del català a l'escola des del 2006 sorgeixen de l'informe elaborat pel Consell Superior d'Avaluació de Catalunya. També va a la baixa l'ús del català per part del professorat per dirigir-se a tot el grup. Els que ho fan sempre o gairebé sempre en català ara són el 46,8%, quan fa 15 anys superaven el 60%.
(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)
