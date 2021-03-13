Òmnium omple les places de reivindicació per l'amnistia

barcelona
Òmnium ha engegat aquest dissabte una "triple ofensiva" política, social i ciutadana per recollir signatures que donin "solidesa" a la proposta de llei d'amnistia, que la setmana que ve entrarà al Congrés dels Diputats. El seu vicepresident, Marcel Mauri, ha destacat el "repte" que el text tiri endavant a la cambra baixa espanyola, d'acord amb el "compromís" dels partits sobiranistes. En un contacte amb la premsa des de la plaça de la Virreina de Barcelona, punt central de la recollida de signatures -hi ha més de 500 punts arreu de Catalunya-, Mauri també ha dit que confia que la nova legislatura del Parlament, constituït ahir, acabi amb la "repressió" de l'Estat.
L’acció 'Places per l’Amnistia' és la darrera "embranzida" de suport ciutadà a la llei d’amnistia. La setmana que ve el text arribarà al Congrés de Diputats. Òmnium ha volgut constatar que "la repressió de l’Estat no s’atura", ni en el camp judicial ni tampoc en el polític.
Amb 'Places per l’Amnistia', l'entitat cultural ha omplert el país amb punts de recollida de signatures en municipis com Barcelona, Lleida, Manresa, Girona, Tarragona, Valls, Figueres, la Seu d’Urgell, Igualada, Reus, El Vendrell, Berga, Palafolls, Tremp, Mataró, Ripoll, Sort, Sant Adrià de Besòs, Solsona o Terrassa.
A part dels punts de recollida de signatures, també hi ha hagut actuacions musicals, activitats familiars i infantils, micròfons oberts, accions artístiques i activitats pels més joves. Aquesta iniciativa s’emmarca en "l’ofensiva" en l’àmbit ciutadà per aconseguir l’amnistia, una acció triple i que consta de dues potes més: en l’àmbit social, on es parla amb centenars d’entitats de la societat civil perquè se sumin a la reivindicació d'amnistia; i una tercera en l’àmbit polític, amb l’entrada de la llei al Congrés.
'Places per l’Amnistia' és una iniciativa d’Òmnium Cultural, amb el suport de les entitats municipalistes (AMI i ACM), Amnistia i Llibertat i els partits polítics que s’han compromès a tramitar la llei d'amnistia.
