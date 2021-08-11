Estàs llegint: El Govern suspèn acampades, limita l'oci i restringeix activitat agrícola amb maquinària a 279 municipis pel risc de foc

El Govern suspèn acampades, limita l'oci i restringeix activitat agrícola amb maquinària a 279 municipis pel risc de foc

L'Executiu vol reduir al màxim l'activitat del cos de Bombers per poder atendre possibles incendis. El secretari general de la conselleria d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, ha instat a tothom que es trobi a la natura a tornar a casa: "No podem tenir persones en el medi natural que no estiguin protegides per un edifici"

Pla general d'un vehicle dels Bombers enmig d'un paisatge cremat, a Bellprat. Imatge del 26 de juliol del 2021
Pla general d'un vehicle dels Bombers enmig d'un paisatge cremat, a Bellprat. Imatge del 26 de juliol del 2021. Nia Escolà / ACN

L'onada de calor i l'elevat risc d'incendis ha portat al Govern a emprendre limitacions d'activitats en el medi natural per reduir els riscos. Aquest dimecres, el secretari general de la Conselleria d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, anunciava la cancel·lació de les acampades i rutes del lleure juvenil, la suspensió de les activitats esportives en el medi natural i també l'activitat agrícola amb maquinària, a excepció de la recollida de fruita, entre les 10.00 i les 20.00 hores en 279 municipis de 24 comarques pel risc d'incendi.

En aquestes localitats, que es troben en risc 3 del Pla Alfa, també s'ha suspès el transport en zona forestal i els treballs en línies elèctriques no essencials, així com el manteniment i les obres en infraestructures i vies, a excepció del que fixi Trànsit. Tampoc es podrà accedir amb mitjans motoritzats al medi natural menys en el cas dels residents i dels treballs inajornables.

D'aquesta manera, Amorós ha explicat que es vol evitar que el cos de Bombers hagi d'atendre altres situacions com rescats a la muntanya o evacuacions mentre duri el risc d'incendi: "Els bombers han d'estar pel que han d'estar". El secretari també ha instat a tornar a casa a la gent que es troba fent rutes a la natura: "No podem tenir persones en el medi natural que no estiguin protegides per un edifici". Les mesures estaran vigents cinc dies a partir de la publicació de la resolució, prevista per aquest vespre. 

