L'onada de calor i l'elevat risc d'incendis ha portat al Govern a emprendre limitacions d'activitats en el medi natural per reduir els riscos. Aquest dimecres, el secretari general de la Conselleria d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, anunciava la cancel·lació de les acampades i rutes del lleure juvenil, la suspensió de les activitats esportives en el medi natural i també l'activitat agrícola amb maquinària, a excepció de la recollida de fruita, entre les 10.00 i les 20.00 hores en 279 municipis de 24 comarques pel risc d'incendi.
En aquestes localitats, que es troben en risc 3 del Pla Alfa, també s'ha suspès el transport en zona forestal i els treballs en línies elèctriques no essencials, així com el manteniment i les obres en infraestructures i vies, a excepció del que fixi Trànsit. Tampoc es podrà accedir amb mitjans motoritzats al medi natural menys en el cas dels residents i dels treballs inajornables.
D'aquesta manera, Amorós ha explicat que es vol evitar que el cos de Bombers hagi d'atendre altres situacions com rescats a la muntanya o evacuacions mentre duri el risc d'incendi: "Els bombers han d'estar pel que han d'estar". El secretari també ha instat a tornar a casa a la gent que es troba fent rutes a la natura: "No podem tenir persones en el medi natural que no estiguin protegides per un edifici". Les mesures estaran vigents cinc dies a partir de la publicació de la resolució, prevista per aquest vespre.
