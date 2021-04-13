ONG, entitats i especialistes de la salut reclamen alliberar les patents de les vacunes contra la Covid-19

barcelona
ONG, entitats i especialistes de la salut reclamen que s'alliberin les patents de les vacunes contra la Covid-19. En un text batejat com "La Declaració de Barcelona per l'alliberament de les patents" exigeixen a les autoritats estatals i europees que activin els mecanismes excepcionals que preveu la legislació internacional perquè les farmacèutiques que disposen de vacunes d'eficàcia provada alliberin temporalment les patents i més laboratoris puguin produir-ne per fer front a la pandèmia. "No hi ha cap excusa per no activar mecanismes extraordinaris perquè els tractaments siguin globals", ha expressat David Noguera, president de Metges Sense Fronteres (MSF) a Espanya.
En el text s'exposa que la producció i distribució actual de les vacunes són "limitades i desiguals", principalment per "les patents i el secretisme dels contractes". En aquest sentit, recalca que les administracions públiques "han destinat molts recursos públics a aconseguir que les diferents empreses farmacèutiques poguessin desenvolupar i comercialitzar una vacuna". Però, en canvi, el monopoli "de la producció, el subministrament i la distribució de les vacunes arreu del món" recau en unes farmacèutiques privades que amb les patents estan obtenint "grans beneficis".
Per la seva banda, l'alcaldessa Ada Colau ha expressat "ple suport" a la iniciativa i s'ha compromès a traslladar l'exigència al govern espanyol i a la xarxa europea de Ciutats i Governs Locals Units (CGLU), de la qual Colau és l'enviada especial davant de les Nacions Unides. La declaració ha estat signada d'entrada per Metges Sense Fronteres, Metges del Món, Oxfam Intermón, Amnistia Internacional i Medicus Mundi, a banda del Col·legi Oficial de Metges de Barcelona (COMB), l'Institut de Salut Global de Barcelona (ISGlobal) i l'Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona.
A nivell individual també s'hi han sumat la cap de Medicina Preventiva i Epidemiologia de l'Hospital Vall d’Hebron, Magda Campins; el director d'Anàlisi i Desenvolupament Global de l'ISGlobal, Rafael Vilasanjuan, i l'epidemiòleg de l'Hospital Clínic i catedràtic de la Universitat de Barcelona, Antoni Trilla.
