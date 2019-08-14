L'Open Arms entra en aigües italianes després que un jutge tombés el decret de Salvini

L'Open Arms entrarà en aigües internacionals italianes. El líder de l'ONG, Òscar Camps, ha anunciat que han guanyat un recurs contra el decret del govern de Mateo Salvini que perseguia els bucs de salvament amb sancions econòmiques milionàries. La decisió judicial l'ha pres el tribunal administratiu italià de Laci en considerar que el vaixell "es troba en una situació d'evident dificultat" i que els rescatats necessiten ajuda urgent.



D'aquesta manera, l'activista assegura que podran fer entrar el buc de salvament a aigües italianes sense que se'ls confisqui el vaixell ni se'ls multi amb un milió d'euros. Segons Camps, aquesta victòria jurídica també els possibilitarà desembarcar abans del previst. Els activistes d'Open Arms tenen previst sol·licitar l'evacuació per motius mèdics de tots els rescatats.



Camps també ha explicat que demanaran la creació d'un eix de gestió de rescats entre París, Berlín i Madrid per coordinar els casos del mar Mediterrani: "Hem tingut converses amb l'ambaixador alemany i li hem demanat també que faci de mitjancer i es creï un eix francès, alemany i espanyol per començar a tractar d'una forma més contínua i constant la plataforma de desembarcament dels rescatats en el Mediterrani".



Tot i això, Salvini ja ha respost a la decisió judicial i ha anunciat que tornarà a signar un nou decret contra l'Open Arms: "Vivim en un país en què un advoct del Tribunal Administratiu del Laci vol donar permís per desembarcar a Itàlia un vaixell estranger ple de migrants. Jo tornaré a signar les properes hores el meu 'no'".

El tribunal administrativo Italiano admite el recurso de @openarms_fund contra el decreto de seguridad de Salvini que prohíbe la entrada de barcos humanitarios en sus aguas territoriales sin autorización bajo amenaza de multa de 1 millón de euros. Queda suspendido el decreto — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) August 14, 2019

El vaixell d'Open Arms aprofitarà per buscar resguard a l'illa de Lampedusa per evitar el temporal marítim. Durant el tretzè dia sense un port segur on desembarcar els rescatats han hagut d'afrontar onades de més de dos metres d'alçada.

(Hi haurà ampliació)