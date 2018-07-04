Open Arms, Stop Mare Mortum i Lafede.cat demanen no alimentar el "discurs xenòfob" amb fins electoralistes

La crisi migratòria està en el centre de la disputa política entre les dues forces majoritàries de l'Estat. Fa pocs dies, el nou líder estatal del Partit Popular, Pablo Casado, feia una polèmica piulada amb la qual defensava que no hi ha "papers per tothom" i que un estat de benestar "no pot absorvir milions d'Africans". Per apagar el foc que va encendre després d'aquestes declaracions, Casado ha visitat les fronteres d'Algesires i Ceuta i s'ha fet unes fotografies saludant a persones migrades que resideixen en aquestes ciutats.

Les entitats socials catalanes que lluiten contra la crisi migratòria al Mediterrani han fet públic aquest dijous un comunicat on critiquen la instrumentalització del conflicte i les posicions racistes i de tancar fronteres que han pres alguns dels líders polítics de l'Estat. Firmen Stop Mare Mortum, Proactiva Open Arms i Lafede.cat, i es refereixen a Casado, però també a l'exministre Juan Ignacio Zoido, qui va arribar a dir que les ONG afavorien la "immigració 'irregular'". També critiquen el líder de Ciutadans, Albert Rivera, qui, així com també ha fet Casado, s'ha referit a l'acollida de l'Aquarius i al fluxe migratori del sud d'Espanya en termes d'"efecte crida".



Les entitats consideren que aquestes paraules tenen "conseqüències legals i concretes" en activistes, com ara Helena Maleno, investigada al Marroc per la seva tasca humanitària. A més, afegeixen que els discursos alarmistes sobre el fluxe migratori només busquen maxificar una realitat: "Les arribades s'han reduït a la meitat eb relació a l'any passat en el conjunt de la UE. Arriba molta menys gent però mor molta més al mar", diuen. La crítica es fa general a tota la classe política i es mostren escèptics amb aquells que parlen de cooperació: "Ho fan d'una manera profundament hipòcrita perquè són els mateixos que han reduït el pressupost de cooperació i ajuda humanitària a nivells de vergonya". Les entitats denuncien que Espanya és el país de l'OCDE que més ha retallat en auda al desenvolupament fins situar-la al 0,20% de la Renda Nacional Bruta.



Open Arms, Stop Maremortum i Lafede.cat demanen als responsables polítics que "no utilitzin la migració en les seves batalles polítiques i no alimentin amb fins electoralistes el discurs xenòfob". A més, emplacen al govern de Pedro Sánchez a complir la demanda de "retirar les concertines" de les tanques frontereres, a més d'aturar les anomenades devolucions en calent, així com tancar els Centres d'Internament d'Estrangers (CIE) i la derogació de la Llei d'Estrangeria.



