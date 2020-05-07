Oriol Junqueras i Carme Forcadell podran sortir de la presó 12 hores al dia, i Raül Romeva, 10

Les juntes de tractament de Lledoners (Barcelona) i Mas d'Enric (Tarragona) han modificat les condicions d'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del Reglament penitenciari i l'horari en què podran sortir de la presó el líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconseller Raül Romeva. Així doncs, Junqueras podrà sortir quatre dies a la setmana, durant 12 hores; Forcadell, tres dies durant 12 hores; i Romeva, quatre dies durant 10 hores. Junqueras i Romeva podran sortir en el moment que els seus centres de treball estiguin oberts i Forcadell haurà d'esperar que es tornin a permetre totes les activitats de voluntariat.



En el cas del líder d'ERC, la seva defensa va demanar el canvi a causa del trasllat temporal del seu lloc de treball, on recuperarà les hores que no ha treballat durant el confinament. La defensa de Romeva va demanar la modificació de les condicions del permís de sortida perquè s'ha modificat el seu contracte laboral i també recuperarà hores que no ha treballat a causa de el confinament. El permís de Forcadell és per anar a tenir cura d'un familiar i per fer un voluntariat: la defensa va demanar modificar el permís perquè l'entitat on presta el voluntariat ha canviat temporalment la seva seu.



En decretar l'estat d'alarma, les presons de Catalunya van suspendre temporalment les sortides per permisos dels presos, incloent aquells que sortien de presó per a treballar beneficiant-se de l'article 100.2, com els presos polítics.

