Oxford atura l'assaig clínic de la vacuna contra la Covid-19

La Universitat d'Oxford i la farmacèutica britànica AstraZeneca han suspès l'assaig clínic per desenvolupar una vacuna contra la Covid-19. El motiu és que un dels participants ha patit "una malaltia potencialment inexplicable", segons ha informat un portaveu a The Guardian i Stat News, un mitjà especialitzat en sanitat al Regne Unit.

"En els assaigs clínics, els participants de vegades emmalalteixen per casualitat, però s'ha de revisar de manera independent per verificar això amb compte". Per tant, els assajos de la vacuna s'han aturat fins que una investigació independent pugui dirimir si el pacient afectat s'ha posat malalt a conseqüència dels efectes secundaris de la vacuna. La persona en qüestió ha patit una síndrome inflamatòria que afecta la medul·la espinal.

L'Estat espanyol ja s'havia assegurat l'adquisició de 30 milions de dosis de la farmacèutica com a part d'una compra conjunta de la Unió Europea. De fet, el ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, va afirmar en una roda de premsa que començarien a subministrar aquest remei el desembre, així com ho va fer el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon. Els experts, però, ho van posar més en dubte, com ara el doctor Oriol Mitjà.

Es tractava d'una de les investigacions per una vacuna en una fase més avançada de la recerca després de superar amb èxit les dues primeres etapes de prova. El passat 20 de juliol, la revista mèdica The Lancet va publicar un assaig on s'explicava que aquesta vacuna provocava un fort efecte immune sense provocar efectes adversos greus. A les proves hi han participat més de 1.000 voluntaris del Regne Unit, als quals s'han afegit 30.000 més dels Estats Units, Brasil, Sud-àfrica i el Regne Unit.