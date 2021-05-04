Pablo Iglesias deixa tots els càrrecs de Podem i abandona la política institucional

Malgrat mantenir la representació i millorar-la lleugerament, el líder de Podem, Pablo Iglesias, ha anunciat la retirada durant la seva intervenció de la nit lectoral a la Comunitat de Madrid. En una compareixença aquesta nit, Iglesias ha anunciat que deixa tots els càrrecs després dels mals resultats del partit a les eleccions a la Comunitat de Madrid. "No contribueixo a sumar", ha dit l'exvicepresident del govern espanyol, que va deixar el càrrec per intentar aconseguir un govern d'esquerres a Madrid. Iglesias ha lamentat el resultats de les esquerres que no ha evitat la contundent victòria del PP i el paper rellevant de la ultradreta de Vox.

Podem ha quedat amb 10 diputats com a última força a l'Assemblea de Madrid i no ha pogut mobilitzar prou votants per disputar la presidència al PP d'Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que ha arrasat a la capital espanyola. "Estic molt orgullós d'haver estat útil al meu país durant aquests anys, però quan algú deixa de ser útil ha de saber retirar-se", ha explicat, i ha acabat la seva compareixença amb un "fins sempre". El fundador i fins ara dirigent de Podem ha apostat pel relleu en el lideratge de la formació, apuntant a la figura de la vicepresidenta del Govern espanyol Yolanda Díaz. En la seva declaració ha assegurat que no vol ser "un tap" per la renovació i s'ha mostrat convençut que aquesta tindrà "rostre femení" en el cas de Podem. Al capdavant del grup parlamentari de Podem a l'Assemblea de Madrid quedarà la diputada Isa Serra.



