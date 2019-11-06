Público
Dret a l'habitatge La PAH es mobilitza a tot l'Estat per exigir als partits mesures urgents que garanteixin el dret a l'habitatge 

A Barcelona, un centenar d'activistes s'han concentrat a la plaça Catalunya i després han ocupat una oficina del BBVA. La plataforma critica el bloqueig de PP i Ciutadans per tirar endavant una Llei integral d'habitatge i que el president en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, no regulés els preus del lloguer.

Concentració de la PAH Barcelona a la plaça Catalunya per demanar l'aplicació de mesures contra la crisi de l'emergència habitacional 'governi qui governi'. PAH Barcelona

La Plataforma d'Afectades per la Hipoteca (PAH) ha protagonitzat una jornada de protestes a tot l'Estat per reclamar mesures urgents contra la bombolla immobiliària i pel dret a l'habitatge, "governi qui governi". A Barcelona, un centenar d'activistes s'han concentrat a la plaça Catalunya. Poc després, els manifestants s'han dirigit cap a una seu del banc BBVA i l'han ocupat per denunciar la venda d'habitatge a fons voltors i els desnonaments: 

La PAH es mobilitza en plena campanya electoral per exigir al pròxim executiu espanyol mesures com la suspensió temporal dels desnonaments, l'anul·lació de tots els desnonaments amb data oberta o la renovació obligatòria dels contractes de lloguer si la família es troba en situació de vulnerabilitat. També demanA que s'impedeixi la venda d'habitatge públic, mesures legals per afavorir el tanteig i retracte des de les administracions públiques o la cessió obligatòria dels habitatges buits que posseeix la "banca rescatada".

En un comunicat, la Plataforma celebra les millores en l'àmbit municipal els darrers anys, la reforma de la Llei d'Arrendaments Urbans i les reformes a la llei hipotecària. Tot i això, es manté molt crítica amb el "bloqueig crònic" de PP i Ciutadans contra una Llei d'habitatge integral que no va avançar al Congrés dels Diputats, així com la renúncia per part del president espanyol en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, de regular posant límits al preu dels lloguers, una reivindicació que els activistes reprenen en aquesta ocasió. 

També denuncia que Sánchez va fer un "rentat de cara" el passat estiu, reunint-se amb diversos agents socials com ara la mateixa PAH, que va aprofitar la trobada per presentar el pla de xoc de l'entitat amb propostes per frenar l'emergència habitacional. "Ha arribat el moment de canviar les regles del joc i governi qui governi aconseguir una legislació que ens empari i garanteixi un habitatge digne, assequible i estable al qual tothom pugui accedir i mantenir", sentencia.

