La Plataforma d'Afectades per la Hipoteca (PAH) ha protagonitzat una jornada de protestes a tot l'Estat per reclamar mesures urgents contra la bombolla immobiliària i pel dret a l'habitatge, "governi qui governi". A Barcelona, un centenar d'activistes s'han concentrat a la plaça Catalunya. Poc després, els manifestants s'han dirigit cap a una seu del banc BBVA i l'han ocupat per denunciar la venda d'habitatge a fons voltors i els desnonaments:

Las #PAHsCat terminamos la flashmob #ReventemosLasBurbujas las burbujas, pero seguimos con la fiesta por la vivienda.

¿Que mejor banco que @bbva que reúne todo lo que denunciamos a #GobierneQuienGobierne?

Nos estafó, nos desahució y ahora #BBVAVendeNuestrasVidas a fondos buitre pic.twitter.com/LNJRwCQxTs — PAH Barcelona (@PAH_BCN) November 6, 2019

La PAH es mobilitza en plena campanya electoral per exigir al pròxim executiu espanyol mesures com la suspensió temporal dels desnonaments, l'anul·lació de tots els desnonaments amb data oberta o la renovació obligatòria dels contractes de lloguer si la família es troba en situació de vulnerabilitat. També demanA que s'impedeixi la venda d'habitatge públic, mesures legals per afavorir el tanteig i retracte des de les administracions públiques o la cessió obligatòria dels habitatges buits que posseeix la "banca rescatada".



En un comunicat, la Plataforma celebra les millores en l'àmbit municipal els darrers anys, la reforma de la Llei d'Arrendaments Urbans i les reformes a la llei hipotecària. Tot i això, es manté molt crítica amb el "bloqueig crònic" de PP i Ciutadans contra una Llei d'habitatge integral que no va avançar al Congrés dels Diputats, així com la renúncia per part del president espanyol en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, de regular posant límits al preu dels lloguers, una reivindicació que els activistes reprenen en aquesta ocasió.



També denuncia que Sánchez va fer un "rentat de cara" el passat estiu, reunint-se amb diversos agents socials com ara la mateixa PAH, que va aprofitar la trobada per presentar el pla de xoc de l'entitat amb propostes per frenar l'emergència habitacional. "Ha arribat el moment de canviar les regles del joc i governi qui governi aconseguir una legislació que ens empari i garanteixi un habitatge digne, assequible i estable al qual tothom pugui accedir i mantenir", sentencia.