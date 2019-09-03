El País Valencià i Catalunya registren el repunt més fort de desocupació d'aquest trimestre de tot l'Estat, amb una pujada de 13.093 i 12.588 persones respectivament. Totes les comunitats han registrat augments de l'atur menys Castella i Lleó en el que es tracta de l'increment més gran des de 2010: les oficines del Servei Públic de Treball Estatal (SEPE) van sumar 54.371 persones l'agost respecte a juliol.



El nombre de desocupats es va situar el mateix mes en 3.065.804 a tot l'Estat , després que durant l'últim any sortissin de la llista de l'atur 116.264 persones, segons les dades publicades aquest dimarts pel Ministeri de Treball, Migracions i Seguretat Social.

Per gèneres, l'atur masculí va augmentar en 31.051 persones, fins a situar-se en 1,25 milions, mentre que el femení ho va fer en 23.320 per arribar a la xifra d'1,82 milions.



L'augment de l'atur l'agost supera els registrats aquest mateix mes de 2018 (47.047 persones) i 2017 (46.400 persones) i, especialment, els de 2016 (14.435), 2015 (21.679) o 2014 (8.070 persones). Segons el Ministeri de Treball, en termes desestacionalitzats, l'atur ha pujat en 4.435 persones respecte al juliol.



Per edats, l'atur entre els joves menors de 25 anys ha pujat en 6.182 persones (un 2,82%) mentre que entre qui superaven aquesta edat ho ha fet en 48.189 persones (un 1,73%). L'agost ha augmentat l'atur al sector serveis (45,707), la construcció (11.365) i la indústria (7.756), mentre que descendia a l'agricultura (6.655 persones) i al col·lectiu sense feina anterior (3.802).



La Seguretat Social perd més de 200.000 afiliats

La Seguretat Social va perdre 212.984 afiliats (-1,09%) respecte al mes anterior, situant el total d'ocupats en 19.320.227 afiliats per la fi de la temporada estival. En termes interanuals, el Sistema suma de mitjana 480.413 afiliats, la qual cosa suposa un 2,55% més.



El Règim General, amb un millor comportament, compta amb 468.160 afiliats més que fa un any, el que suposa un increment del 3,02%. El creixement aconsegueix el 3,43% (493.592 afiliats més) tenint en compte el Règim General sense els sistemes especials Agrari i de la Llar.