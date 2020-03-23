El 'Palacio de Hielo' de Madrid s'utilitzarà com a dipòsit de cadàvers per la saturació dels crematoris

barcelona
L'empresa concessionària del 'Palacio de Hielo' de Madrid ha cedit les seves instal·lacions per poder acollir els cossos dels morts a causa del Covid-19 a l'espera que les funeràries puguin fer-se càrrec d'ells, segons han informat fonts de l'Ajuntament de Madrid a Europa Press.
Es tracta d'una mesura acordada "davant l'augment progressiu del nombre de morts i la impossibilitat de les funeràries per poder-los enterrar en el termini establert". Qui fa el procediment per traslladar els cossos és Salut Pública.
Aquest dilluns, la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha assegurat que els membres de les Forces Armades han trobat a les residències de gent gran persones mortes als llits i ha avisat que seran "implacables i contundents" contra aquest tipus d'accions.
"L'exèrcit ha pogut veure gent gran, absolutament abandonats si no morts als seus llits", ha apuntat Robles en declaracions a Telecinco. En aquest sentit, ha assegurat que seran "absolutament implacables i contundents" amb aquestes accions. "És un missatge molt contundent per tenir-lo en compte", ha avisat.
La Unitat Militar d'Emergències (UME) està realitzant tasques de desinfecció en diverses residències del país a causa de l'emergència del coronavirus Aquest diumenge, el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ja va anunciar que les Comunitats Autònomes passen a gestionar les residències privades.
