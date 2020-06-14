Paluzie s'imposa amb claredat a les eleccions al Secretariat Nacional de l'ANC

L'actual presidenta de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), Elisenda Paluzie, ha estat la candidata més votada a les eleccions al Secretariat Nacional de l'entitat amb 6.078 vots, per davant de l'exdiputat de la CUP Antonio Baños, que n'ha registrat 5.283. Per darrere, també en el bloc nacional, han quedat Montse Soler Prat -vocal de la Cambra de Comerç- amb 4.687 vots, David Fernàndez amb 4.200, Adrià Alsina amb el suport de 3.677 socis i Albert Donaire amb 2.551 sufragis.



La junta electoral ha fet públics els resultats aquest diumenge, en unes eleccions que hi ha participat 8.876 membres de ple dret de l'entitat, un 19,73% de partició, ja que el cens s'apropa als 45.000 socis amb dret a vot. La proclamació definitiva dels resultats es farà el 18 de juny i, dos dies més tard, se celebrarà el ple constituent. Els secretaris nacionals electes escolliran els quatre càrrecs orgànics, el de presidència, vicepresidència, secretaria i tresoreria.

