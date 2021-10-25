El proper govern de Badalona tindrà, com a mínim, quatre partits integrants. PSC, ERC, En Comú Podem i Junts per Badalona han confirmat aquest dilluns al vespre que han tancat un acord per governar conjuntament a partir del 8 de novembre, quan s'aprovi la moció de censura que han presentat contra l'actual alcalde, Xavier García Albiol (PP). Els detalls de l'acord es presentaran els propers dies i, d'entrada, no implica l'entrada al govern de Guanyem Badalona En Comú, si bé la formació municipalista ha defensat aquest mateix dilluns "construir un govern de concentració amb lideratge plural". El PP restarà segur a l'oposició amb 11 escons.



Com ja se sabia, el futur alcalde de Badalona, la quarta ciutat més poblada de Catalunya amb més de 223.000 habitants, serà el socialista Rubén Guijarro. Els socialistes seran el principal grup del govern, amb sis regidors, mentre que ERC en suma tres, En Comú Podem, dos; i Junts, un. La moció reunirà la majoria absoluta -xifrada en 14 regidors- gràcies al vot favorable dels quatre representants de Guanyem Badalona, sense que es pugui descartar l'entrada dels municipalistes al nou govern municipal, que té la voluntat de culminar el mandat finsa a les elecions municipals de la primavera del 2023.

Que el proper 8 de novembre seria el darrer dia de Xavier García Albiol com a alcalde de Badalona estava confirmat des de la setmana passada, quan l'oposició en bloc va registrar una moció de censura per la seva negativa a dimitir després que transcendís que havia tingut poders en una societat al paradís fiscal de Belize. La informació revelada als Papers de Pandora suposaran el punt final a la segona etapa d'Albiol com a alcalde de Badalona, que ja havia governat entre 2011 i 2015 i on va retornar al maig de l'any passat, després de la dimissió d'Álex Pastor (PSC), que s'havia saltat el confinament domiciliari i havia donat positiu en un control d'alcoholèmia dies abans.