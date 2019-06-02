Público
Una parella denuncia una agressió homòfoba a Barcelona

Estaven asseguts a un banc de la plaça Joan Miró quan set persones se'ls van apropar i els van començar a colpejar. L'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia condemna els fets. 

Imatge que ha penjat un dels joves agredits. @xmartinezvidal

El periodista Xavier Martínez ha denunciat que la nit d'aquest divendres va patir una agressió homòfoba al costat del seu company, segons han confirmat els Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press. En una publicació a Twitter, Martínez ha explicat que un grup de set persones els va agredir mentre estaven asseguts en un banc de la plaça Joan Miró de Barcelona. Simplement se'ls van apropar i els van començar a colpejar. Ha dit que pensava que mai li passaria una cosa així i que a la societat encara li queda molt per avançar, mentre la policia catalana segueix investigant els fets.  

L'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia ha condemnat la "brutal agressió homòfoba" en un apunt de Twitter i també ha mostrat el seu suport a les víctimes i ha denunciat "aquest rebrot de la violència lgtbifóbica".

