El Parlament ajorna el ple on s'havien de votar els pressupostos pel coronavirus

L'òrgan legislatiu català també ha anul·lat tota l'activitat parlamentària fins al 27 de març per evitar l'expansió de la pandèmia. 

El president de la cambra catalana, Roger Torrent. EFE/ Quique García

europa press

La Mesa del Parlament català ha anunciat aquest divendres que suspendrà el ple de la setmana que ve, on estava prevista la votació dels Pressupostos de la Generalitat de 2020,  i cancel·larà tota l'activitat parlamentària fins al 27 de març com a mesura de prevenció davant el coronavirus.

Fonts parlamentàries han explicat a Europa Press que la Mesa ha aprovat aquesta decisió en la reunió mantinguda per valorar quines mesures ha de prendre la Cambra catalana davant el coronavirus. A l'ordre del dia del ple de la setmana que ve estava prevista la votació dels pressupostos, encara que aquest divendres Ciutadans ha anunciat que els portarà al Consell de Garanties Estatutàries (CGE), la qual cosa pot retardar la seva tramitació.

