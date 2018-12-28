El Parlament defensa davant el TC que demanar l'abolició de la monarquia és constitucional

El Parlament català ha presentat davant el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) les seves al·legacions en defensa de la resolució que va aprovar la Cambra a l'octubre d'aquest any que advocava per l'abolició de la Monarquia, que va ser impugnada pel Govern central.



Les al·legacions, signades pel lletrat major Joan Ridao, defensen que la resolució és una declaració sense efectes jurídics, per la qual cosa "no té cap potencialitat de provocar una infracció constitucional per mancar de l'element de juridicitat necessari".

El Parlament català també recorda que el Consell d'Estat va emetre un dictamen en el qual desaconsellava al Govern impugnar la resolució, i en el qual s'afirmava: "El debat polític no està subjecte, en el nostre ordenament, a límits materials que impedeixin manifestar opinions contràries a la Constitució".