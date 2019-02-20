Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Parlament Europeu acull un acte amb La Falange i Democracia Nacional

Després de rebutjar Puigdemont i acceptar Vox, les dues formacions d'ultradreta arriben a l'Eurocambra: els seus respectius presidents participaran el proper dilluns en una conferència titulada 'El futur de les forces patriotes reals a Espanya per la unitat i la llibertat'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un hombre sujeta una bandera de La Falange, en la concentración en contra de lo procesados por el juicio del Procés en el Tribunal Supremo. Eduardo Parra Europa Press

Un seguidor de La Falange en una concentració ultra contra els processats independentistes pel Tribunal Suprem. EUROPA PRESS / Eduardo Parra 

Carles Puigdemont, no, però la ultradreta, si. Després de Vox, que serà en una conferència a l'Eurocambra el proper 6 de març, La Falange i Democracia Nacional arriben al Parlament Europeu. Els presidents de les dues formacions ultradretanes, Manuel Andrino i Pedro Chaparro, respectivament, participaran dilluns que ve a l'esdeveniment "El futur de les forces patriotes reals a Espanya per la unitat i la llibertat".

La conferència està organitzada per l'eurodiputat alemany d'extrema dreta Udo Voigt. Entre els ponents també hi figuren el vicepresident de Democracia Nacional, Gonzalo Martin, i el president de l'Aliança per la Pau i la Llibertat, Roberto Fiore.

La conferència no és una activitat parlamentària oficial, sinó un esdeveniment organitzat per un eurodiputat al Parlament Europeu, una possibilitat amb què compten tots els europarlamentaris. Es tracta, a més, de la primera vegada que La Falange participa en un acte a l'Eurocambra.  L'oficina de Voigt no ha volgut aclarir a Efe de qui va sorgir la iniciativa de celebrar la conferència. L'eurodiputat alemany, expresident del Partit Nacional Demòcrata d'Alemanya, pertany als no inscrits a l'hemicicle comunitari.

Puigdemont, no; Vox, sí

L'anunci de l'acte s'ha produït diversos dies després del veto del president del Parlament Europeu, Antonio Tajani, a una conferència amb la partipació de l'expresident de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont aquest dilluns a la seu de la institució europea a Brussel·les. El conservador italià va al·legar que la celebració de la ponència podria plantejar un "alt risc" per a l'ordre públic. Finalment, Puigdemont i el seu successor, Quim Torra, van pronunciar la conferència en un hotel

No obstant això, l'Eurocambra acollirà el proper 6 de març una conferència sobre la unitat d'Espanya en la que participaran el secretari general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, i altres alts càrrecs del partit ultradretà.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas