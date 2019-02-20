El Parlament Europeu acull un acte amb La Falange i Democracia Nacional

Carles Puigdemont, no, però la ultradreta, si. Després de Vox, que serà en una conferència a l'Eurocambra el proper 6 de març, La Falange i Democracia Nacional arriben al Parlament Europeu. Els presidents de les dues formacions ultradretanes, Manuel Andrino i Pedro Chaparro, respectivament, participaran dilluns que ve a l'esdeveniment "El futur de les forces patriotes reals a Espanya per la unitat i la llibertat".



La conferència està organitzada per l'eurodiputat alemany d'extrema dreta Udo Voigt. Entre els ponents també hi figuren el vicepresident de Democracia Nacional, Gonzalo Martin, i el president de l'Aliança per la Pau i la Llibertat, Roberto Fiore.

La conferència no és una activitat parlamentària oficial, sinó un esdeveniment organitzat per un eurodiputat al Parlament Europeu, una possibilitat amb què compten tots els europarlamentaris. Es tracta, a més, de la primera vegada que La Falange participa en un acte a l'Eurocambra. L'oficina de Voigt no ha volgut aclarir a Efe de qui va sorgir la iniciativa de celebrar la conferència. L'eurodiputat alemany, expresident del Partit Nacional Demòcrata d'Alemanya, pertany als no inscrits a l'hemicicle comunitari.

Puigdemont, no; Vox, sí



L'anunci de l'acte s'ha produït diversos dies després del veto del president del Parlament Europeu, Antonio Tajani, a una conferència amb la partipació de l'expresident de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont aquest dilluns a la seu de la institució europea a Brussel·les. El conservador italià va al·legar que la celebració de la ponència podria plantejar un "alt risc" per a l'ordre públic. Finalment, Puigdemont i el seu successor, Quim Torra, van pronunciar la conferència en un hotel.



No obstant això, l'Eurocambra acollirà el proper 6 de març una conferència sobre la unitat d'Espanya en la que participaran el secretari general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, i altres alts càrrecs del partit ultradretà.