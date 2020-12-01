El Parlament Europeu proposarà l'extradició exprés en delictes "contra la integritat constitucional amb violència"

L'Eurocambra proposarà que els crims "contra la integritat constitucional comesos amb violència" permetin l'extradició automàtica. El comitè de Llibertats Civils ha aprovat aquest dimarts un informe no legislatiu sobre les euroordres que planteja canvis en el sistema d'extradició a la UE. Si bé l'esborrany inicial redactat per un eurodiputat del PP demanava a la Comissió Europea que estudiés la inclusió els delictes "contra l'ordre públic i la integritat constitucional" a la llista de crims que permeten l'entrega ràpida, el text aprovat en comitè precisa que aquests han d'haver estat perpetrats amb "violència". L'informe encara s'ha de votar en sessió plenària a l'Eurocambra, però, de totes maneres, no vincula a la CE de cap manera.

Segons fonts parlamentàries, els socialistes europeus van proposar durant les negociacions del text introduir el matís de la "violència" quan es faci referència als delictes sobre la integritat constitucional. Un canvi acceptat pel ponent de l'informe, l'eurodiputat del PP, Javier Zarzalejos, i que també han aprovat una majoria de grups polítics.

Influència del cas Puigdemont

Tant el PP com Ciutadans han intentat avivar el debat sobre la reforma de les euroordres a la UE amb aquest informe pel cas de l'expresident Carles Puigdemont. A banda de Zarzalejos, entre els quatre "ponents a l'ombra" de l'informe hi havia l'eurodiputada de Cs Maite Pagazaurtundúa i Jorge Buxadé de Vox.



El text definitiu, que encara ha de votar el ple, serà només una recomanació a la CE i no un informe legislatiu. En qualsevol cas, la Comissió Europea és l'única que pot engegar una reforma de l'euroordre.

Durant el debat de l'informe al comitè al setembre, l'eurocomissari de Justícia, Didier Reynders, va expressar les seves reticències a ampliar la llista de delictes que permeten l'extradició automàtica, com demana PP, Cs i Vox arran del cas de Puigdemont. De fet, va alertar sobre els perills d'impulsar canvis legislatius d'aquest tipus per situacions particulars.