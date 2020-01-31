El Parlament Europeu ignora la JEC i reconeix Ponsatí com a eurodiputada

El Parlament Europeu (PE) reconeix Clara Ponsatí com a eurodiputada per Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) el dia que es formalitzarà la sortida oficial del Regne Unit de la Unió Europea. La decisió del Parlament comunitari tindrà efectes a partir de l'1 de febrer i arriba després que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) instés a Ponsatí a jurar la Constitució al Congrés dels Diputats per prendre l'acta com a eurodiputada, una demanda que el PE ha ignorat. L'exconsellera exiliada a Escòcia ha piulat la notícia per les seves xarxes socials:

També s'ha pronunciat al respecte el seu advocat, Aamer Anwar, qui ha lamentat que el Brexit no és desitjat a Escòcia, ha celebrat l'admissió de Ponsatí al PE: "Escòcia surt d'Europa en contra de la seva voluntat, però la ministra catalana Clara Ponsatí, encara lluitant contra l'extradició des d'Escòcia, serà eurodiputada:

La JEC ja havia demanat a Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigemont i Toni Comín que juressin la Constitució des de Madrid per ser eurodiputats. Junqueras no va poder fer-ho perquè no se'l va concedir el permís per sortir de presó i els dos polítics exiliats van optar per no trepitjar territori espanyol. El Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE), però, va dictaminar que el Junqueras era eurodiputat des del mateix moment que va ser escollit en unes eleccions, indiferentment de si havia jurat el càrrec o no. Això va provocar que el PE reconegués també a Puigdemont i Comín com a representants comunitaris i que la justícia belga aturés el procés judicial sobre la seva extradició.

Ara, el Parlament torna a acollir-se a la sentència del TJUE per reconèixer Ponsatí com a parlamentària. El que sí que li havia reconegut la JEC era la immunitat, que ara es ratifica definitivament amb el càrrec.