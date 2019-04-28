Mobilització electoral històrica a Catalunya, fins al punt que a les 18h se situava només per darrere de la del 1982, any de la primera victòria electoral del PSOE i de Felipe Gonzalez. Fins a aquesta hora, segons les dades del Ministeri de l'interior, el 64,19% dels catalans amb dret a vot ha acudit a les urnes. La xifra suposa un increment d'17,8 punts respecte la mateixa hora dels anteriors comicis, celebrats el juny de 2016. A tot l'Estat, la participació a aquesta hora se situa en el 60,7%, nou punts i mig més que el 2016. A les quatre províncies catalanes, la participació creix per sobre dels dos dígits. A Barcelona arriba al 64,79% (+17,6), a Girona al 63,66% (+18,5), a Tarragona en el 62,25% (+17,5) i a Lleida en el 60,57% (+19,4).



Pel que fa a les ciutats, puja a tot arreu, però hi ha diferències significatives. Entre els municipis més poblats, on més puja és a Girona (+19,8), Sant Cugat del Vallès (+18,9), Lleida (+18,9), Reus (+18,6), Sabadell (+18,6) i Terrassa (+18,5). L'ascens, en canvi, és menor a les principals ciutats metropolitanes, començant per Barcelona (+16,6), però també a l'Hospitalet (+15,2), Santa Coloma de Gramenet (+15,6), o Cornellà de Llobregat (+15,9). En territoris fortament independentistes, l'ascens del vot és més important, com Vic (+19,6), Berga (+19,5) o Olot (+21,3%). ​